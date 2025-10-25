Beach Cleanup Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Rodney Moore participates in a beach cleanup with U.S. and British sailors, members of the Australian defense force and Vietnamese volunteers in support of Pacific Partnership at Vung Lam Beach, Vietnam, June 26, 2022. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.8 MB) Tags: pacific partnership, humanitarian, navy, indo-pacific Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey VIRIN: 220626-N-XB470-1004C.JPG Photo Gallery