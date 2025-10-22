Shipboard Surgery Navy Cmdr. Stephanie Bedzis, right, and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Carolyn Gosztyla perform laparoscopic surgery aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy during Pacific Partnership in Vietnam, June 24, 2022. Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.75 MB) Tags: humanitarian, navy, pacific partnership 22 Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Shamira Purifoy VIRIN: 220624-N-YL073-1306C.JPG Photo Gallery