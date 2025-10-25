An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A player in an Army T-shirt dribbles a basketball past a player in a lime green uniform while an audience watches from seating on the side of the court.

Dribble Drive

Army Pvt. 1st Class Ramon Sanchez, right, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, dribbles past a player from the Baschet Club Athletic Constanta team during a community basketball game in celebration of July Fourth in Constanta, Romania, July 3, 2022. The community event celebrates more than 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations and demonstrates the breadth of partnership between the U.S. and NATO allies.

Photo Gallery