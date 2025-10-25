Dribble Drive

Army Pvt. 1st Class Ramon Sanchez, right, assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, dribbles past a player from the Baschet Club Athletic Constanta team during a community basketball game in celebration of July Fourth in Constanta, Romania, July 3, 2022. The community event celebrates more than 140 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations and demonstrates the breadth of partnership between the U.S. and NATO allies.