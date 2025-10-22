Authority Transfer

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Ramos-Ocasio, left, and Army Col. Paul Dahlen, command team for the 191st Regional Support Group, out of the Puerto Rico National Guard, furl the group colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at the 33rd Airlift Base in Powidz, Poland, July 1, 2022. The 191st RSG supported at least 14,000 troops throughout a span of nine months and established operations in southeast Poland to set up a forward operating site to accommodate the 82nd Airborne Division, which arrived in early February in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.