Obstacle Operators U.S. service members go through an obstacle course as part of the Fuerzas Comando 2022 competition in La Venta, Honduras, June 19, 2022. Fuerzas Comando is a multinational special operations skills competition that showcases the diversity of the special operations forces community in the Western Hemisphere, strengthens regional partnerships and demonstrates readiness and interoperability. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.43 MB) Tags: special operations command, socom, southcom, southern command, fuerzas comando 22 Credit: Army Spc. Christopher Sanchez VIRIN: 220619-A-NF813-223Y.JPG Photo Gallery