Hawaii Arrival The guided missile destroyer USS Sampson arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to participate in Rim of the Pacific, June 28, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the world's largest international maritime exercise taking place in and around the Hawaiian Islands and southern California. Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Dylan Lavin