Service members stand on the flight deck next to a military aircraft at night.

Night Operations

An MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for flight operations aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during Exercise BALTOPS 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, strengthens combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.

