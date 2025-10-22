An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members sit in a military vehicle and interact with an instrument panel while another service member looks in through the window. member looks in through the window

System Check

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, looks over the instrument panel of an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System alongside a member of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jun. 12, 2022. Germany was Hokanson’s second stop on a five-nation trip to recognize and strengthen National Guard relationships with European allies and partners.

