Gunslinger Gaze Marine Corps Cpl. Monica Pomales conducts live-fire shooting drills in a UH-1Y Venom during Gunslinger 22 at the Smoky Hill Air National Guard Range in Kansas, June 17, 2022. Gunslinger 22 was a joint exercise with the Kansas Air National Guard and the Marine Corps designed to increase aircraft control and training for potential real-world contingencies.