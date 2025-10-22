Propeller Preps

Crates containing Mi-17 helicopter propellers are prepped by 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron aerial port personnel for transportation on the flight line at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Apr. 21, 2022. The Department of Defense is delivering Mi-17 helicopters to help more Ukrainian troops around the battlefield and augment the five Mi-17 helicopters sent to Ukraine earlier this year.