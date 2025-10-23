An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two service members pull straps around the tail boom of a helicopter as it is loaded tail-first into the cargo hold of an aircraft.

Loading Choppers

In preparation for transport to Ukraine, an Mi-17 transport helicopter is loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 9, 2022. The Defense Department is delivering the aircraft to enhance Ukraine’s ability to transport troops around the battlefield and augment the five transport helicopters sent earlier this year.

