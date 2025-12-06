An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Sailor carries box of cremains on cemetery path, with other sailors standing in a row to the side.

Interment Honors

Sailors conduct an interment ceremony for Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Everett Raymond Stewart at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, June 16, 2022. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA analysis to identify the remains of Stewart, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, when he was assigned to the USS Oklahoma.

Photo Gallery