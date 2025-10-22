BALTOPS Training

Marines assigned to the Battalion Landing Team 2/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit prepare to board light armored vehicles onto a Landing Craft Air Cushion during BALTOPS 22 in Ventspils, Latvia, Jun. 12, 2022. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, strengthens combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.