Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two soldiers look through binoculars as two soldiers stand behind them.

Observation Post

Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division observe the field during a multinational live-fire exercise at Mielno Range in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa training exercises in Eastern Europe that conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO.

