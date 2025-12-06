In Formation

Ships from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States sail in formation during Baltic Operations Exercise 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 6, 2022,. BALTOPS 22, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.