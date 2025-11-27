Apache Flyover Army AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division fly over an observation area during a multinational live-fire exercise as part of DEFENDER-Europe 22 at Mielno Range in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 27, 2022. DEFENDER-Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates the ability of participating members to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. SHARE: Download: Full Size (3.82 MB) Tags: nato, army, defender europe Credit: Army Sgt. Tara Fajardo Arteaga, Army National Guard VIRIN: 220527-Z-KT633-1014.JPG Photo Gallery