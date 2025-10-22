Joint Movement

Soldiers assigned to the 7th Infantry Regiment conducted section live fire recently in the Grafenwoehr Training Crea in Germany, May 22, 2022. In its 200-year history, the regiment has participated in 12 wars, and been awarded 78 campaign streamers and 14 unit decorations. It is part of 1st Infantry Division and V Corps, America’s Forward Deployed Corps in Europe, which works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multination training exercises, and retain command and control for its rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.