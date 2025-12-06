Memorial Moment

Air Force Col. Julie Gaulin, left, and Dr. Hiroya Sugano prepare to pour bourbon over a B-29 monument as a tradition to honor the fallen during a memorial service at Mount Shizuhata in Shizuoka City, Japan, June 11, 2022. The service, hosted by Sugano, memorializes those who lost their lives June 20, 1945, when two U.S. B-29 Superfortress planes collided during a bombing run over Shizuoka City. Twenty-three aircrew members were killed there, as well as approximately 2,000 Japanese civilians.