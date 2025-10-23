Flying in Formation

Aircraft from Germany, Finland, Sweden and the United States fly in formation above the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge during BALTOPS 22 in the Baltic Sea, Jun. 6, 2022. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, trains forces to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea.