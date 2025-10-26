An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier climbs into and closes the hatch on an armored military vehicle.

Shutting the Hatch

A soldier assigned to the Connecticut Army National Guard closes the driver’s hatch of an M113 armored personnel carrier at Stones Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme, Conn., Apr. 27, 2022. This M113 is one of 200 armored personnel carriers being supplied by the Defense Department to Ukraine as part of the $800 million U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine aid package signed by President Joe Biden.

