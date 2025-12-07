Unloading Howitzers Air Force Staff Sgt. Evan Minca, 517th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Air Force Capt. Andrew Miller-Bissell, both assigned to Joint Base Elmendorf, Alaska, prepare to offload M777 howitzers from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in eastern Europe, May 2, 2022. The security assistance the U.S. is providing to Ukraine is enabling critical success on the battlefield against the Russian invading force. SHARE: Download: Full Size (5.48 MB) Tags: air force, ukraine support Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Shawn White VIRIN: 220502-F-SN152-871.JPG Photo Gallery