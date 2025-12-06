Midway Meeting

Navy Vice Adm. John Mustin, chief of Navy Reserve and commander of Navy Reserve Force, shakes hands with retired Chief Petty Officer Bill Norberg, a Battle of Midway veteran, during an event in Washington, June 6, 2022, to mark the World War II battle’s 80th anniversary. Mustin’s great-grandfather, Capt. George Murray, fought alongside Norberg as the commander of the USS Enterprise.