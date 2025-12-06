Neptune Shield 22

The Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, center back, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San, center front, transit in formation with allied vessels of the Italian and Spanish navies in support of NATO-led activity Neptune Shield 22 in the Adriatic Sea, May 31, 2022. Neptune Shield 22 is the natural evolution of NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group, an amphibious ready group and a Marine expeditionary unit to support the defense of the alliance. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.