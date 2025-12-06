Remembering D-Day

Army Capt. Eric Chang renders honors during a ceremony held at the Eternal Heroes Memorial in Ravenoville, France, June 2, 2022. The ceremony remembered members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions killed in the liberation of Ravenoville during World War II. U.S. Army Europe and Africa is commemorating the 78th anniversary of D-Day, the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history.