In Port

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge is in port in Tallinn, Estonia, May 27, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, which is employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.