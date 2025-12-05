Unloading Supplies

Army Capt. Angela Hansen, second from left, assigned to the Area Support Group - Black Sea; Army Sgt. Vaughn Rowles, second from right, assigned to the Civil Affairs Team 0733, 407th Civil Affairs Battalion; and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Erik Paulson, far right, defense attache office, unload boxes of supplies. The supplies were donated on behalf of the American Red Cross for Ukrainian refugees staying at the International Youth Camp Mistral in Sveti Vlas, Bulgaria, May 23, 2022. The coordination between U.S. Army Civil Affairs, Bulgarian Civil-Military Cooperation and local civilian organizations is crucial in supporting humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the region. Ukraine is a highly valued partner, and the U.S. remains committed to the success of a stable, prosperous, democratic and free Ukraine.