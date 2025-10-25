Test Results Army 2nd Lt. Solmarie Rosa assigned to the Joint Task Force - Puerto Rico enters an individual’s results into Department of Health documents in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico, May 30, 2022. Almost two years into the response to COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard continues to assist the Department of Health to carry out COVID-19 tests throughout the island. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.4 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Army Sgt. José Ferrer, Puerto Rico Army National Guard VIRIN: 220530-Z-SJ606-1016.JPG Photo Gallery