Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A tank fires its weapon in a desert.

Target Practice

Army M1A2 Abrams tank assigned to the 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, fires at targets during their zeroing phase at Oberlausitz Training Area, Germany, April 25, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces.

