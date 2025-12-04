Neon Defender Marines maneuver through a street using smoke grenades for concealment while conducting squad level training during Exercise Neon Defender in Bahrain, May 17, 2022. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain focusing on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.72 MB) Tags: partnerships, marine corps, neon defender Credit: Marine Corps Sgt. Benjamin McDonald VIRIN: 220517-M-SX452-461A.JPG Photo Gallery