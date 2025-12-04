An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines holding weapons run down a smoky street.

Neon Defender

Marines maneuver through a street using smoke grenades for concealment while conducting squad level training during Exercise Neon Defender in Bahrain, May 17, 2022. Neon Defender is an annual bilateral training event between U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and Bahrain focusing on maritime security operations, installation defense and medical response.

Photo Gallery