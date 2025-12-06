Lining Up

A long line of Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Enhanced Heavy Equipment Transporters stand ready at APS-2 Zutendaal in Belgium, March 23, 2022. Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux’s APS-2 site at Zutendaal has been tasked with preparing nearly 4,500 APS-2 vehicles and equipment pieces to support U.S. soldiers deployed to Europe. Ninety-three percent of that equipment is now ready for issue. In addition, more than 200 APS-2 pieces were issued to elements of the XVIII Airborne Corps in February.