Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A fighter jet flies above an icy landscape.

Frigid Refueling

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon flies into position to be refueled by a KC-135 Stratotanker during the U.S. Northern Command exercise Arctic Edge, March 15, 2022. The biennial exercise brings together Northern Command and Canadian armed forces to train on rapid deployment and joint operations in the Arctic.

