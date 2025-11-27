An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A man uses a forklift to move packages.

On the Move

Charles Knight, a materials handler assigned to the Air Force’s 436th Aerial Port Squadron, uses a forklift to move packages of body armor and helmets bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., March 8, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine for security and non-security purposes.

