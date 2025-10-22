Sanitization Procedures Navy Seaman Osvaldo Alvarez conducts daily sanitization to combat COVID-19 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson in the Philippine Sea, March 10, 2022. The Ralph Johnson is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. SHARE: Download: Full Size (6.18 MB) Tags: coronavirus Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander VIRIN: 220310-N-CD453-1022.JPG Photo Gallery