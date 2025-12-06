An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor kneels next to a refridgerated beverage aisle .

Food Inspection

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class David Tuil conducts a health inspection of food vendors at the Navy Exchange Mall, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 21, 2022. The Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, Environmental Protection Agency and the Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing.

  • Download: Full Size (2.68 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class MarQueon Tramble VIRIN: 220321-N-TO792-1002C.JPG
Photo Gallery