Getting a Booster

Royal Danish Army Capt. Katrine May, a chief nurse, gives a COVID-19 booster shot to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Natasha Heard, force protection member assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Squadron, at the medical building in Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 22, 2022. May has been a nurse for 30 years and is a member of the National Support Element in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.