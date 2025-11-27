An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor holds a camera and children gather around him and look at the screen.

Picture Show

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Vernier shows children photos he took during a U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band concert in the Jamestown district of Accra, Ghana, as part of Exercise Obangame Express 2022, March 14, 2022. The exercise is designed to improve cooperation among participating nations to increase maritime safety and security in the Gulf of Guinea and West Africa coastal regions.

Photo Gallery