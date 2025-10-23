Snowy Scene Personnel with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Newport and Arctic Submarine Laboratory use an underwater camera to locate a test torpedo before retrieving it during Ice Exercise in the Beaufort Sea, March 14, 2022. The exercise allows the Navy to assess its operational readiness in the Arctic; increase experience in the region; advance understanding of the Arctic environment; and continue to develop relationships with other services, allies and partner organizations. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.64 MB) Tags: icex, navy, icex 2022 Credit: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Cameron Stoner VIRIN: 220314-N-UB406-0143M.JPG Photo Gallery