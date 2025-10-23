An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Service members, some wearing face masks, unload boxes.

Loading Supplies

Air Force airmen assigned to the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, the 515th Air Mobility Operations Group and soldiers assigned to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force unload and sort humanitarian aid cargo from the government of Japan onto air-cargo pallets at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Mar. 14, 2022. The Japanese government provided 38 tons of humanitarian aid supplies to Ukraine.

