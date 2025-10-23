An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Heavy Load

Air Force Staff Sgt. Caleb Bowman, left, and Air Force Airman 1st Class Chance Wedgeworth, both electronic warfare technicians assigned to the 52nd Maintenance Squadron, push an AN/ALQ-131 electronic countermeasures pod out of their workshop before loading it into a shipping container at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, March 3, 2022. The ALQ-131 pod detects and identifies any threats that may arise while aircraft safeguard the integrity of NATO airspace.

