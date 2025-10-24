Care Package

In support of Ukraine, a partner nation under the National Guard's State Partnership Program, airmen assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing came together to build care packages at Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., March 8, 2022. The packages will be sent overseas and given to Ukranian refugees displaced by the war with Russia. The airmen filled more than 300 bags with socks, snacks and oral hygiene items.