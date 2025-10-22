Patient Care Army Capt. Shaina Newton, a military medical team medical-surgical nurse assigned to the Brian Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, Ga., places finger clips on a patient at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich., March 2, 2022. Northern Command, through Army North, remains committed to providing flexible Defense Department support to the whole-of-government COVID-19 response. SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.3 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Army Spc. Raekwon Jenkins VIRIN: 220301-A-HH518-1031.JPG Photo Gallery