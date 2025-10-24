Getting Refueled

Air Force Staff Sgt. Zachary Smith, a 56th Helicopter Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion craftsman, center, refuels an HH-60G Pave Hawk assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron in Romania, March 8, 2022. The 56th RQS and the 57th RQS, both assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, are providing search and rescue capability for the NATO alliance while also conducting joint training missions with the Romanian air force.