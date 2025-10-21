Overcoming Obstacles Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Sgt. Joy Quary makes her way through an obstacle course during the Best Warrior competition at Camp Gruber Training Center, Okla., March 3, 2022. The Best Warrior competition is a three-day annual event that brings together top soldiers to test their proficiency in a variety of warrior tasks and drills. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.31 MB) Tags: military life, army, national guard Credit: Army Pfc. Emily White VIRIN: 220305-A-SU686-229C.JPG Photo Gallery