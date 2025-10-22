An official website of the United States Government 
An airman wearing a face mask and gloves connects an electrocardiogram to a patient.

Connecting Equipment

Air Force 2nd Lt. Kristin Bland, a critical care nurse assigned to the 316th Healthcare Operations Squadron, connects an electrocardiogram to a patient at INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Ok., March 1, 2022. The Air Force medical team, working side-by-side with civilian medical professionals, is deployed in support of continued Defense Department COVID-19 response operations.

