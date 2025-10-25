Final Checks Soldiers do final checks while awaiting UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters as part of their combined air assault training during Cobra Gold in Thailand, Feb. 28, 2022. Cobra Gold is an international training exercise that supports readiness and emphasizes coordination on civic action, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. SHARE: Download: Full Size (1.44 MB) Tags: partnerships, humanitarian, cobra gold, army Credit: Army Sgt. Brendon Green-Daring VIRIN: 220228-A-MF526-0009.JPG Photo Gallery