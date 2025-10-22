Arctic Enchantment The Northern Lights glow behind an Army Patriot M903 launcher station at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 5, 2022, during exercise Arctic Edge 2022. The exercise is designed to provide realistic and effective training for participants using the premier training locations available throughout Alaska. SHARE: Download: Full Size (7.33 MB) Tags: arctic edge, arctic, equipment, army Credit: Air Force Senior Airman Joseph P. LeVeille VIRIN: 220305-F-EI268-1046M.JPG Photo Gallery