An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier in civilian clothes stands and talks to a group of women seated on a floor.

Celebrating Women

Army Spc. Mary Leszczuk discusses International Women’s Day with members of the Air Base 201 Women’s Association and the Tedhilt Women’s Association in Agadez, Niger, March 6, 2022. The two associations celebrated the day and talked about the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Photo Gallery