An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot with the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, prepares to take off at the 86th Air Base, Romania, March 1, 2022. The ability to deploy air forces at short notice to host airbases or austere locations across NATO's European area of responsibility is essential for timely and coordinated response for any contingency.