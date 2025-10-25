Heavy Lifting Forward-deployed airmen and Lithuanian airfield operations personnel move an aircraft maintenance air conditioning unit with a heavy-lift crane at Siauliai Air Base, Lithuania, Feb. 26, 2022. In support of NATO’s collective defense, allies worked together to deliver assets necessary for enhanced air policing from forward operating locations in the Baltic region. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.56 MB) Tags: nato, partnerships, air force, ukraine response Credit: Air Force Senior Airman John R. Wright VIRIN: 220226-F-KY598-3104.JPG Photo Gallery