Loading Equipment

Air Force Staff Sgt. Ricky Parrish, 4th Logistics Readiness Squadron air transportation specialist, and Polish air force Warrant Officer 4th Class Peter Czerwonka, flight engineer, load luggage and equipment into a Polish KC-130 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Feb. 22, 2022. European partners and forces continue to conduct engagements and bilateral exercises, enhancing interoperability and improving regional cooperation, maritime security and stability in the region.